Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Lasha Parghalava, a Georgian basketball scout of the world-class "Wasserman" international scout company, who has been living in the United States for many years.

The development of Azerbaijani Huseyn Gaflanov, who has been improving his basketball skills at the Southern California Academy (SCA) of the USA for several months now, with the support of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, was positively evaluated by his coaches.

Parghalava said that he watched several games of him and had a great impression: "Hussein has a very strong character, and in this sense he is not far behind American basketball players. He does not back down in front of them. His coaches are very excited about his future. I was very satisfied to watch Hussain's training process and games live. I think he will be a special player and I wish him success in his career."

