The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States

"Khirdalan" basketball club faced an unusual situation.

Idman.biz reoprts that the American Damon McDowell, with whom the representative of Azerbaijan signed a contract, could not come to Baku.

According to the agreement, the 25-year-old player had to participate in the preparations for the match against "Khazri" in the VI round. But he was not lucky enough to come to Azerbaijan. Damon said he was injured in training before the trip and most of the season is over for him. For this reason, the contract was mutually terminated.

It should be noted that Damon played in "Khirdalan" last season as well. However, he later returned to his homeland, and after some time the negotiations for a new contract were concluded positively.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz