Jason Kidd bailed out after spat with reporter

Basketball
News
29 November 2023 10:54
“It is not a bad thing to fail”

According to ESPN, Idman.biz reports that after the question about the dynamic of the games Kidd and reporter had a spat: “Maybe it is the thing that you think they should have won, they should be successful right after the bad. It takes time, failing is alright. It’s not a bad thing to fail.

You can get a better learn from it. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it does not. But we learn from it. They have answered the question from the day one. You have just mentioned one of the best in clutch time. You want to make a big deal about the last year. I am not making a big deal about the issue because the * is going good. So write some positive * It’s alright to write positive stuff. The world is already negative enough so let’s see some positive stuff on positive people, they are playing and doing their job”.

And after the saying “Making a lot easier to do that this year” he replied: “We are only into this year, we can’t go back to the last year. That is the problem, have a good night”.

Idman.biz

