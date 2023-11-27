29 November 2023
Murad Babayev: “We will go to the game with "Sabah" to continue our winning streak”

"I was excited to join the game from the first minutes. I had such an experience for the first time in the Azerbaijan Championship."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by NTD-INDIGO basketball player Murad Babayev.

The young player of the representative of Khachmaz evaluated the match in which they won against "Khirdalan" with a score of 96:86 within the V round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League. Babayev, who was on the field for more than 30 minutes, said that this created excitement in him: "When I played in NTD-INDIGO last season, I usually appeared after the fate of the match was decided. The coaches have high expectations from me this season. I will try to justify their trust."

According to him, they are focused on victory in the duel with "Sabah", which they will face in the match postponed from the III round: "The training process continues. I think it will be a very tough game. We will go to the field to continue our winning streak. We are ready for it."

It should be noted that NTD-INDIGO will play against "Sabah" on November 29. Two days later, he will be a guest of "Sarhadchi" in the game of the VI round.

