The semi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Basketball League among men starts.

One match will take place today as part of the first matches, Idman.biz reports.

The only match will be held at the Baku Sports Palace. The last champion Sabah will test Sheki.

Neftchi and Absheron will face each other in the other semi-final match tomorrow.

Azerbaijan Basketball League

Semi-final, first match

June 26

14:00. Sabah – Sheki

Baku Sports Palace

