FIBA Secretary General familiarizes with ABF’s work process - PHOTO

Andreas Zagklis, the Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), visited the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF) during his trip to Azerbaijan.

The FIBA official met with ABF staff, getting an in-depth look at their daily activities and work processes, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, Zagklis praised the development of basketball in Azerbaijan and commended the federation’s efforts in expanding the sport nationwide and fostering its professional growth. He expressed his appreciation for the work being done to promote basketball and wished the ABF staff continued success in their future endeavors.

The meeting concluded with a photo session.

Idman.biz