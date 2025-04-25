25 April 2025
EN

Levan Gogeladze: “These steps will benefit the league” - INTERVIEW

Basketball
News
25 April 2025 15:14
24
Levan Gogeladze: “These steps will benefit the league” - INTERVIEW

Levan Gogeladze, a Georgian player for Guba Basketball Club, shared his thoughts on the team’s season and Azerbaijani basketball in an interview with the club’s press service.

The experienced foreigner reflected on their playoff run and commented on his injury and the league’s future, Idman.biz reports.

– Guba’s season ended in the play-in round after a loss to Ordu. What went wrong?

– It was a good but short series. Unfortunately, I couldn’t help the team. Also, Zaur Pashayev couldn’t play in the first game. I believe that if I had been able to play, we could’ve made it to the playoffs.

– You were injured before the Ordu games. How are you feeling now?

– Yes, I missed the series due to an injury I picked up during training before the first game. I had a cut on my head that required stitches. Luckily, I’m feeling fine now.

– You’ve been playing in Azerbaijan for three years now. Do you see progress in local basketball?

– Definitely. Basketball in Azerbaijan is growing. I believe it would help to bring more kids to the games and to have more professional general managers. Steps like these would benefit the league.

– How would you compare basketball in Georgia and Azerbaijan?

– I think the level of foreign players is quite similar in both countries—many of the same players have competed in both leagues. The main difference lies in team discipline and the local talent pool.

– Guba struggled in the regular season, finishing second to last in Group B. What was the issue?

– We were focused on finishing the season strong. To be honest, the point gap between us and the teams above wasn’t that big. Even though we didn’t have a full roster in the play-in games, we proved we could compete and put up a solid fight.

– Will you return to Guba for the new season?

– That’s still undecided. Time will tell. I have great respect for our head coach Shahriyar Asgarov and captain Zaur Pashayev. I always wish them the best.

– Who do you think will win the ABL championship this season?

– I believe Sabah is once again the favorite. Head coach Rimas Kurtinaitis has built a really strong team.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

FIBA Secretary General familiarizes with ABF’s work process - PHOTO
16:31
Basketball

FIBA Secretary General familiarizes with ABF’s work process - PHOTO

The FIBA official met with ABF staff, getting an in-depth look at their daily activities and work processes

Farid Gayibov discusses cooperation opportunities with FIBA Secretary General - PHOTO
16:24
Basketball

Farid Gayibov discusses cooperation opportunities with FIBA Secretary General - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with Andreas Zagklis, Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation
Fans pull off bizarre stunt - PHOTO
12:06
Basketball

Fans pull off bizarre stunt - PHOTO

Los Angeles Clippers fans came up with a creative way to distract Denver Nuggets players during free throws — by wearing horse masks
Omer Yavas: “I want to play in Azerbaijan for a long time” — INTERVIEW
23 April 17:57
Basketball

Omer Yavas: “I want to play in Azerbaijan for a long time” — INTERVIEW

He shared his thoughts ahead of their decisive playoff clash with Nakhchivan in the Azerbaijan Basketball League
NBA’s ties with betting companies: What do players think?
23 April 15:26
Basketball

NBA’s ties with betting companies: What do players think?

Several individual teams have signed agreements with casino operators
Halil Atli: “They never gave me a hard time”
23 April 14:41
Basketball

Halil Atli: “They never gave me a hard time”

Ganja head coach Halil Atli reflected on their season after being eliminated from the Azerbaijan Basketball League playoffs by Shaki

Most read

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off