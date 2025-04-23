Omer Yavas: “I want to play in Azerbaijan for a long time” — INTERVIEW

Turkish basketball player Omer Yavas, who plays for Absheron, gave an interview to the club's press service.

He shared his thoughts ahead of their decisive playoff clash with Nakhchivan in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

– Your team broke through a psychological barrier to win the last game, evening the playoff series. You played a key role in that victory. How do you evaluate the recent matches?

– We performed really well as a team. If we show the same fighting spirit in the next game, our chances of winning are high. None of us want the season to end early, so we’re doing everything we can to push forward.

– The third game of the playoffs will be a do-or-die battle for both teams. What do you think your team needs to keep moving forward?

– Yes, it’s going to be a critical and intense match for both sides. I can say for myself that I’ll give everything I have in that game. If we play together as a team, we can overcome any challenge. We’ve already proven that throughout the season.

– You have EuroCup experience from your time in Turkey. Although you haven’t been in Azerbaijan long, what positives and negatives have you seen in local basketball?

– Before coming here, I honestly didn’t know much about basketball in Azerbaijan. But after arriving, I saw that there’s a healthy level of competition. Whether local or foreign players, everyone gives their all on the court. There are many talented coaches and players in the league. That’s why the ABL deserves more recognition.

– Would you be open to staying in Azerbaijan for the next season?

– I’ve adapted very quickly to life here and met many wonderful people. In such a supportive and respectful environment, I’d definitely love to stay and play in Azerbaijan long-term. I just hope the coaches and management feel the same way about me.

