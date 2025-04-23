23 April 2025
EN

Omer Yavas: “I want to play in Azerbaijan for a long time” — INTERVIEW

Basketball
News
23 April 2025 17:57
10
Omer Yavas: “I want to play in Azerbaijan for a long time” — INTERVIEW

Turkish basketball player Omer Yavas, who plays for Absheron, gave an interview to the club's press service.

He shared his thoughts ahead of their decisive playoff clash with Nakhchivan in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

– Your team broke through a psychological barrier to win the last game, evening the playoff series. You played a key role in that victory. How do you evaluate the recent matches?

– We performed really well as a team. If we show the same fighting spirit in the next game, our chances of winning are high. None of us want the season to end early, so we’re doing everything we can to push forward.

– The third game of the playoffs will be a do-or-die battle for both teams. What do you think your team needs to keep moving forward?

– Yes, it’s going to be a critical and intense match for both sides. I can say for myself that I’ll give everything I have in that game. If we play together as a team, we can overcome any challenge. We’ve already proven that throughout the season.

– You have EuroCup experience from your time in Turkey. Although you haven’t been in Azerbaijan long, what positives and negatives have you seen in local basketball?

– Before coming here, I honestly didn’t know much about basketball in Azerbaijan. But after arriving, I saw that there’s a healthy level of competition. Whether local or foreign players, everyone gives their all on the court. There are many talented coaches and players in the league. That’s why the ABL deserves more recognition.

– Would you be open to staying in Azerbaijan for the next season?

– I’ve adapted very quickly to life here and met many wonderful people. In such a supportive and respectful environment, I’d definitely love to stay and play in Azerbaijan long-term. I just hope the coaches and management feel the same way about me.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

NBA’s ties with betting companies: What do players think?
15:26
Basketball

NBA’s ties with betting companies: What do players think?

Several individual teams have signed agreements with casino operators
Halil Atli: “They never gave me a hard time”
14:41
Basketball

Halil Atli: “They never gave me a hard time”

Ganja head coach Halil Atli reflected on their season after being eliminated from the Azerbaijan Basketball League playoffs by Shaki
Evren Alkaya: "We went into the final game too drained and lost"
22 April 15:31
Basketball

Evren Alkaya: "We went into the final game too drained and lost"

Alkaya shared his thoughts on the team’s overall performance this season
Azerbaijan drops one spot in 3x3 basketball world rankings
21 April 14:51
Basketball

Azerbaijan drops one spot in 3x3 basketball world rankings

The latest global rankings for 3x3 basketball teams have been released
Sheki head coach: "We could not build the defense we wanted"
20 April 17:36
Basketball

Sheki head coach: "We could not build the defense we wanted"

The expert shared his thoughts on the second game of the Azerbaijan Basketball League play-off stage, in which they lost to Ganja on the road

Playoffs: Ganja wins
20 April 16:52
Basketball

Playoffs: Ganja wins

The second matches of the playoff stage are being held in the Azerbaijan Basketball League

Most read

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments
21 April 10:53
Wrestling

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments

From Becky Lynch’s shocking return to John Cena’s record-breaking victory and Iyo Sky’s historic win, WrestleMania 41 was a night to remember
Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle
21 April 11:25
Rugby

Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

"I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played"
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
22 April 14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid
22 April 11:14
Other

Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American gymnast Simone Biles were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year