19 April 2025
Murat Dikmen: “Nothing is over yet”

Basketball
News
19 April 2025 17:52
“It was very important to start with a victory.”

Murat Dikmen, the head coach of the Nakhchivan basketball club, said this in a statement to the club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the first game against Absheron in the play-off stage of the Azerbaijan Basketball League. The Turkish specialist said that although they won this match with a score of 88:83, nothing is over yet: “We have another match ahead of us. I congratulate my players. They really fought very well. The play-off stage is not like a normal season. We are witnessing different struggles here. I am very happy that we won the first match.”

He said that they will prepare well for the return match: “We will now focus on the second match. I hope that we will win that game and write our name into the semi-finals. I also congratulate our opponent for the struggle he showed.”

The second match between the teams will take place on April 22.

