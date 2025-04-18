18 April 2025
EN

Bold statement from Ordu player ahead of showdown with Neftchi

18 April 2025 13:42
13
Bold statement from Ordu player ahead of showdown with Neftchi

“We have to be more focused and determined now.”

This is what Ordu basketball player Brenden Tucker said in a statement to the club's press service ahead of today’s highly anticipated playoff clash with “Neftchi” in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

Tucker shared his thoughts before the game:

“We’re really excited to be competing in the playoff stage after making it through the initial round. Playoff games are totally different from regular matches – the adrenaline and intensity are on another level. I expect a fun and competitive game against Neftchi, full of strong physical battles and great emotions. They’re a very strong team, and we’ll give it everything we’ve got. I can’t wait to see how this series unfolds. I truly believe Ordu will come out on top in the end.”

The Neftchi vs. Ordu matchup tips off today at 18:00 at the Baku Sports Palace.

Idman.biz

