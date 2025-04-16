16 April 2025
Jokic headlines Top 10 individual performances of 2024-25 NBA season - RANKING

Basketball
News
16 April 2025 13:00
29
Jokic headlines Top 10 individual performances of 2024-25 NBA season - RANKING

From jaw-dropping triple-doubles to explosive scoring nights, the 2024-25 NBA season has delivered a showcase of historic individual brilliance.

Idman.biz, citing FIBA, reports that while team success often grabs the headlines, it's been the solo masterclasses by global superstars that have left fans in awe—and many of these same players also shine on the FIBA stage.

No performance better captured that than Nikola Jokic’s astonishing 61-point triple-double on April 1. The Serbian sensation put up a career-high in points and registered the highest individual scoring output of the season.

1. Nikola Jokic (March 5) – 31 points, 21 rebounds, 22 assists

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (April 3) – 35 points, 17 rebounds, 20 assists

3. Nikola Jokic (April 2) – 61 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

4. Stephen Curry (April 2) – 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (March 3) – 51 points, 7 assists

6. Domantas Sabonis (January 18) – 24 points, 28 rebounds, 5 assists

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo (November 13) – 59 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists

8. Victor Wembanyama (December 21) – 30 points, 7 rebounds, 10 blocks

9. Luka Dončić (December 15) – 45 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds

10. De'Aaron Fox (November 15) – 60 points

Idman.biz

