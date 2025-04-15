Zion Young: “There was nothing to criticize in our offense or defense”

“We actually played well in the first match we lost to Sarhadchi. But in the second game, we were absolutely outstanding.”

These are the words of Sumgayit basketball player Zion Young, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts on the play-in series of the Azerbaijan Basketball League against Sarhadchi:

“As a team, we gave it everything we had. There was nothing to criticize about our offense or defense. I believe Sumgayit will come out on top in the decisive game of the series! We need our fans' full support on Wednesday. I’m calling on everyone to pack the arena — even our fans from Baku should come to Sumgayit!”

With a narrow 100–97 victory, Sumgayit leveled the series. The decisive match is scheduled for tomorrow.

Idman.biz