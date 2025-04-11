12 April 2025
11 April 2025 09:55
Men’s NCAA Basketball Rankings - TOP 10

History was made on Monday night as Todd Golden led Florida to its third national championship in 19 years—becoming the youngest coach to win the title since 1983.

As the Gators celebrate, the rest of college basketball is already turning the page and looking ahead to the 2025-26 season, Idman.biz reports citing ESPN.

The ranking gives a glimpse at how things might shape up when the new season tips off in 206 days.

Way-Too-Early Top 10:

1. Houston Cougars: Despite likely losing Milos Uzan to the draft, Houston boasts a top-tier recruiting class and key returnees like Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler.

2. Purdue Boilermakers: Led by All-American guard Braden Smith and big man Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue remains a major threat, bolstered by Oscar Cluff from SDSU.

3. Louisville Cardinals: Pat Kelsey retools with standout transfers and five-star recruit Mikel Brown Jr., aiming for a deep tournament push.

4. UConn Huskies: Solo Ball and Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. headline a reloaded squad seeking another title run.

5. Michigan Wolverines: Coach Dusty May strikes big in the portal, landing Elliot Cadeau and Morez Johnson Jr., while hoping Yaxel Lendeborg stays.

6. Kentucky Wildcats: With a stacked backcourt and Alabama’s Mouhamed Dioubate adding frontcourt depth, Mark Pope has firepower—just needs more size.

7. Arkansas Razorbacks: John Calipari returns core players and adds top-10 recruits Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas to spark another deep run.

8. Duke Blue Devils: Uncertainty surrounds Tyrese Proctor and Isaiah Evans, but Jon Scheyer brings in the No. 1 recruiting class, including Cameron Boozer.

9. St. John’s Red Storm: Rick Pitino reloads with key portal additions Bryce Hopkins and Joson Sanon, aiming to build on last season’s momentum.

10. UCLA Bruins: New Mexico’s Donovan Dent joins a returning trio as UCLA gears up for a strong Big Ten debut under Mick Cronin.

Idman.biz

