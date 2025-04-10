Tyree Boykin: "We are fully prepared for the play-in series"

Ahead of the first game in the play-in round against Absheron, NTD basketball player Tyree Boykin shared his thoughts with the club’s press service.

Idman.biz reports that Boykin stated that both teams are entering the games with the goal of advancing to the playoffs, and there will be no room for compromise: “The atmosphere in play-in and playoff games is completely different from the regular season because everyone understands the responsibility. I believe the level of play will rise, making the series even more exciting.”

He described Absheron as a team that plays with character and never gives up, even when things aren’t going their way. "We understand that we are now fighting for a spot in the playoffs. What happened in the regular season is in the past."

Boykin emphasized that the team is fully prepared for the play-in series and highly motivated. "After winning the cup, our team is fired up for another title challenge, and we have everything we need to make it happen. We are ready to maximize this opportunity."

