Sarhadchi player: "Easy wins are ahead for us"

Antonio Williams, a basketball player for Sarhadchi, shared his thoughts with the club's press service.

He opened up regarding their upcoming play-in matches against Sumgayit, Idman.biz reports.

"Two wins will take us to the next stage. I don’t want to look too far ahead, but I believe that if we play as a cohesive team, we’ll have easy wins. A confident defense and knowing the opponent well are key. We need to come together and move on to the next stage."

The Sumgayit vs Sarhadchi game will take place on April 11.

Idman.biz