ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijan’s basketball players begin their campaign

Today, the 3x3 basketball tournament kicks off at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Zlatibor.

Per the report from an official correspondent sent by Idman.biz, both the Azerbaijani men's and women's teams are participating in the competition.

The men's team will compete in Group B alongside Mexico, Benin, Costa Rica, Nepal, Chile-1, and Serbia-2. The team, led by Zaur Pashayev, will face Serbia-2 and Mexico on the first day. The men's team consists of Tunar Hajizada, Ravan Mammadyarov, Yunis Ganjaliyev, and Faig Karimov.

The women's team, guided by Tatyana Deniskina, is placed in the same group as Romania, Ukraine, Estonia, India-1, Chile-2, and Serbia-2. Aylin Akbarzada, Aylin Niftaliyeva, Günel Mammadli, and Nazrin Almazova will compete in their opening matches against Romania and Serbia.

In the boys' competition, 21 teams are divided into three groups. The top five teams from each group, along with the best sixth-placed team, will progress to the Round of 16.

The girls' tournament features 14 teams, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the Quarter-finals.

The group stage matches will conclude on April 10, and the winners will be determined based on the results of the playoff games scheduled for April 11.

