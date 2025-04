Dubai Basketball will join the EuroLeague from the 2025-26 season.

The club has signed a multi-year agreement with the league, securing its place in the prestigious tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, Dubai competes in the ABA League (Adriatic League), which features top clubs from Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

The UAE representative is currently third among 16 teams after 25 games.

Idman.biz