NTD President: "No one took us seriously this season"

"The Azerbaijan Cup holds great significance for us," said Bahram Abdinov, president of NTD Basketball Club, in a statement to the club's press service.

"We are experiencing completely different emotions right now. Over the past three years, basketball in Azerbaijan has reached a new level. In the previous two seasons, we fell just short in both the league and the cup. That’s why this victory means so much to us. Interestingly, no one took us seriously this season. NTD finished last in Group A of the league - sometimes, that’s just how things go. But we rebuilt our team, prepared well for the games, and secured a well-deserved title.

The most exciting part is that we had 16-year-old local players on our squad. Murad Babayev did not play in either the semifinal or the final, yet our young players stepped up and made a huge impact on our victory. That brings me the greatest joy."

NTD secured the Azerbaijan Cup title with an 81-72 victory over Ganja in the final.

