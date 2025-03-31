31 March 2025
Detrek Browning: "I kept saying I want the Azerbaijan Cup"

"We believed in victory, even when the situation seemed hopeless."

Detrek Browning, a player for NTD, spoke to the press service of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation after winning the Azerbaijan Cup final, Idman.biz reports.

The 29-year-old American import emphasized how important this victory was for him: "I'm very happy. You can ask my wife—I kept saying I want that cup. Even today, when I walked into the locker room, I repeated again: 'I want that cup.' It's a great feeling to see the fruits of hard work, faith, and belief in God lead to success."

NTD won the Azerbaijan Cup final against Ganja with an 81-72 victory.

