29 March 2025
EN

Zaur Pashayev: “Who will be strong and who will be weak in the playoffs” - INTERVIEW

Basketball
News
29 March 2025 16:44
18
Zaur Pashayev: “Who will be strong and who will be weak in the playoffs” - INTERVIEW

Interview of Guba basketball player Zaur Pashayev to Idman.biz

- On April 2, you have a match with Ordu in the Azerbaijan Basketball League. What are your expectations from the last game of the regular season?

- As always, we will go out on the field to win. We will try to perform successfully and move on to the next stage.

- You are currently in the last place in the championship’s Group B tournament table. Do you think you will be able to show a different performance in the playoffs?

- Despite being in the last place, we still have a chance. We will play two games with Ordu. If we can win these games, we will move on to the next stage. There, in my opinion, we will fall with Neftchi. In short, we still have a chance to be among the winners. We will try to stay in the top “five”. When the playoffs begin, it will be clear who is strong and who is weak. The situation in championship games is a little different. There are teams here that have two players injured, which is why they lost two matches in a row. Such moments also seriously affect the overall course.

- If you were to evaluate the overall situation of the championship, which clubs would you single out?

- It is a well-known fact that the strongest in the championship are Sabah, Neftchi and Nakhchivan. In general, the level of the current championship is high.

- As a player who has defended the honor of the national team for many years, what can you say about the current situation of our team?

- I think the current situation of the national team is good. Almost all of our basketball players play at a high level. The lack of basketball in Azerbaijan for 10-12 years, the lack of training for most of the young players, and their work in other jobs have had their effect until recently. However, the situation has changed significantly now. In two or three years, our national team will be completely different. 18-year-olds will also grow up and get invited to the national team. I think everything will be very good.

- What are your plans for coaching?

- I'll play until the end of this season, see what's up and what's not. I'm still playing, running, scoring 15-20 points per game. I think I can play for another year. I'll make my final decision at the end of the season.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ordu captain: “Nothing is over yet”
18:00
Basketball

Ordu captain: “Nothing is over yet”

Ordu club basketball player Rustam Aliyev said this in a statement to the club’s press service
Sarhadchi basketball player: “We could not achieve the expected result in the last games”
13:20
Basketball

Sarhadchi basketball player: “We could not achieve the expected result in the last games”

29-year-old player spoke about his team’s preparation for the next games in the Azerbaijan Championship
Long-range shot with four seconds left - VIDEO
13:05
Basketball

Long-range shot with four seconds left - VIDEO

In the NBA, Denver center Nikola Jokic was remembered for his long-range shot in the match against Utah
Guba’s American player: "I celebrated Novruz, it was interesting" – INTERVIEW
28 March 16:49
Basketball

Guba’s American player: "I celebrated Novruz, it was interesting" – INTERVIEW

Jalen Reynolds, the American basketball player for Guba, gave an interview to the club’s press service

Sumgayit head coach: “If we had done this, we would be competing for the top spot” - Interview
27 March 12:25
Basketball

Sumgayit head coach: “If we had done this, we would be competing for the top spot” - Interview

Sumgayit Basketball Club’s head coach, Vadim Kuramshin, recently spoke with the club’s press service
New transfer of Ordu: "We will achieve the goal"
23 March 15:30
Basketball

New transfer of Ordu: "We will achieve the goal"

Jervon emphasized that his teammates are very friendly and talented players

Most read

Health update on Michael Schumacher
27 March 14:37
Formula 1

Health update on Michael Schumacher

Following the accident, Schumacher was in a coma for a long time

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil
28 March 16:16
Football

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil

Corinthians have claimed their 31st São Paulo State Championship title in club history

Powerlifting world champion arrested after controversial remarks - VIDEO
27 March 12:39
Powerlifting

Powerlifting world champion arrested after controversial remarks - VIDEO

Powerlifting world champion Vladimir Vanyan has been arrested following his controversial statements during a live broadcast
Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?
28 March 11:49
Football

Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?

The all-time record holders for the most red cards in football history have been identified