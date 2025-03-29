Zaur Pashayev: “Who will be strong and who will be weak in the playoffs” - INTERVIEW

Interview of Guba basketball player Zaur Pashayev to Idman.biz

- On April 2, you have a match with Ordu in the Azerbaijan Basketball League. What are your expectations from the last game of the regular season?

- As always, we will go out on the field to win. We will try to perform successfully and move on to the next stage.

- You are currently in the last place in the championship’s Group B tournament table. Do you think you will be able to show a different performance in the playoffs?

- Despite being in the last place, we still have a chance. We will play two games with Ordu. If we can win these games, we will move on to the next stage. There, in my opinion, we will fall with Neftchi. In short, we still have a chance to be among the winners. We will try to stay in the top “five”. When the playoffs begin, it will be clear who is strong and who is weak. The situation in championship games is a little different. There are teams here that have two players injured, which is why they lost two matches in a row. Such moments also seriously affect the overall course.

- If you were to evaluate the overall situation of the championship, which clubs would you single out?

- It is a well-known fact that the strongest in the championship are Sabah, Neftchi and Nakhchivan. In general, the level of the current championship is high.

- As a player who has defended the honor of the national team for many years, what can you say about the current situation of our team?

- I think the current situation of the national team is good. Almost all of our basketball players play at a high level. The lack of basketball in Azerbaijan for 10-12 years, the lack of training for most of the young players, and their work in other jobs have had their effect until recently. However, the situation has changed significantly now. In two or three years, our national team will be completely different. 18-year-olds will also grow up and get invited to the national team. I think everything will be very good.

- What are your plans for coaching?

- I'll play until the end of this season, see what's up and what's not. I'm still playing, running, scoring 15-20 points per game. I think I can play for another year. I'll make my final decision at the end of the season.

Aytac Sahad

