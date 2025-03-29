Sarhadchi basketball player: “We could not achieve the expected result in the last games”

“We will do our best”.

Sarhadchi basketball player Milenko Velikovich said this in a statement to the club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

29-year-old player spoke about his team’s preparation for the next games in the Azerbaijan Championship: “We rested for a few days, which was useful because we had a busy schedule in the previous period. I think we trained well this week, we had a little injury problem, but that’s behind us. I hope we are ready, we could not achieve the expected result in the last few games. The next matches are very important for us, we will do our best to achieve a positive result”.

Velikovich emphasized that the team is working on its weaknesses: "Of course, it is not easy to suffer many defeats, because there are not many games left. In the upcoming games, we will try to reduce mistakes in defense and lost balls, use our advantages and apply our game."

Sarhadchi is in last place in the Azerbaijan Basketball League standings with 25 points after 19 rounds.

Idman.biz