28 March 2025
EN

Guba’s American player: "I celebrated Novruz, it was interesting" – INTERVIEW

Basketball
Interview
28 March 2025 16:49
15
Jalen Reynolds, the American basketball player for Guba, gave an interview to the club’s press service.

He shared his thoughts on the team's recent performances and the upcoming match, Idman.biz reports.

- Guba is about to play its final regular-season game. What do you expect from the match against Ordu? Do you think you can win?

- I expect a very competitive game against Ordu. We want to finish the regular season with a win, and that’s our main focus right now. We’ll fight until the very end.

- The national championship had a long break. Where did you spend this time?

- I stayed in Baku and didn’t travel anywhere else. I also got to celebrate Novruz here. It was my first time experiencing it, and it was really interesting.

- Guba has been struggling in the Azerbaijan Championship. What do you think is the main reason for these losses?

- This season, we’ve shown that we can compete with anyone in the league. However, some of our losses came from mistakes caused by fatigue. When we’re tired, we make defensive errors, commit fouls, and sometimes lose accuracy in our shots. That affects our final results. We need to be mentally stronger and push harder.

- Guba will compete in the play-in tournament. Do you think you can succeed there?

- The regular season is coming to an end, and we’ll have a fresh start. I believe we can be successful in the play-ins. There’s no real pressure on us because not many people expect us to win. I think most of the pressure is on Ordu.

- Do you feel you've showcased your abilities in the Azerbaijan Basketball League? Is your career at Quba going as planned?

- Honestly, I had a slow start in my first few games, but I had to adjust to the league. Now, I feel like my career here is heading in the right direction. But there’s always room for improvement.

Idman.biz

