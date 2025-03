Reading Rockets club, led by Samit Nuruzade, who once coached the Azerbaijani national basketball team, has won its next cup.

The team won the Kitking Trophy tournament held among clubs playing in the first division of England, Idman.biz reports.

Reading Rockets defeated Milton Keynes in the final match with a score of 97:75.

It was the second cup won by Nuruzade's team this season. In January, the Reading Rockets won the English National Cup.

