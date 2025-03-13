Guba head coach: "Our team made its statement"

Shahriyar Asgarov, the head coach of Guba, made a statement after his team's 95:84 victory against Lankaran in the 18th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

"Today's game was a bit different," said Asgarov, who praised his team’s performance despite facing strong resistance from Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.

"We encountered more serious resistance than we expected. I congratulate Lankaran for their performance and gameplay. Recently, our team has been playing somewhat differently, especially in defense. However, due to several reasons, we lost a few recent matches, especially against strong opponents like Ganja and Shaki. In those matches, we could have won. Against Lankaran, we played as a team and focused on defense. Even though the opponent put up a serious fight, our team made its statement in the end, and we won the game."

With the win, Guba now sits in 5th place in the league standings with 23 points.

