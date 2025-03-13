13 March 2025
EN

Guba head coach: "Our team made its statement"

Basketball
News
13 March 2025 17:31
3
Guba head coach: "Our team made its statement"

Shahriyar Asgarov, the head coach of Guba, made a statement after his team's 95:84 victory against Lankaran in the 18th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

"Today's game was a bit different," said Asgarov, who praised his team’s performance despite facing strong resistance from Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.

"We encountered more serious resistance than we expected. I congratulate Lankaran for their performance and gameplay. Recently, our team has been playing somewhat differently, especially in defense. However, due to several reasons, we lost a few recent matches, especially against strong opponents like Ganja and Shaki. In those matches, we could have won. Against Lankaran, we played as a team and focused on defense. Even though the opponent put up a serious fight, our team made its statement in the end, and we won the game."

With the win, Guba now sits in 5th place in the league standings with 23 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Andrew Louder: "Sumgayit treats me like one of its own"
14:57
Basketball

Andrew Louder: "Sumgayit treats me like one of its own"

Sumgayit basketball player Andrew Louder shared his thoughts in an interview with the club’s press service

Azerbaijan and Latvia discuss basketball experience exchange - PHOTO
09:46
Basketball

Azerbaijan and Latvia discuss basketball experience exchange - PHOTO

The meeting focused on the exchange of basketball experiences between the two countries and future collaboration plans

New player for Ordu Basketball Club
10 March 14:16
Basketball

New player for Ordu Basketball Club

The club has added Jervon Pressley to their roster
Evren Alkaya: “We lost the match due to simple mistakes”
9 March 12:40
Basketball

Evren Alkaya: “We lost the match due to simple mistakes”

The expert said that the defensive motivation in the game should be the same from the beginning to the end
Rimas Kurtinaitis: “We won a deserved victory”
8 March 17:40
Basketball

Rimas Kurtinaitis: “We won a deserved victory”

Rimas Kurtinaitis, the head coach of the Sabah men’s basketball club, said this
Azerbaijan Cup schedule announced
8 March 17:17
Basketball

Azerbaijan Cup schedule announced

The place and time of the matches to be held on March 11-12 have been specified

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW
11 March 15:18
Football

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW

An interview with Araz-Nakhchivan player Felipe Santos

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team