Andrew Louder: "Sumgayit treats me like one of its own"

"There’s no question about the incredible team atmosphere."

Idman.biz reports that Sumgayit basketball player Andrew Louder shared his thoughts in an interview with the club’s press service.

The American player, who recently made headlines by scoring 44 points in the match against Ordu, setting a season-high record, reflected on his experience in Azerbaijan: "I was the last player signed by Sumgayit this season, yet I immediately felt at home. The atmosphere here is fantastic, and I get along really well with the management, coaching staff, and teammates."

Louder also spoke about his love for Sumgayit as a city: "I genuinely love this place. I've developed my own little routines—visiting my favorite café, shopping at my go-to store. The people here are incredibly welcoming. Sumgayit treats me like a local, and I truly appreciate that. There's great respect for Americans here, which isn't something to be taken for granted. That’s why I love this city so much."

The Sumgayit star praised the Azerbaijan Basketball League for its competitive nature: "The league is strong and unpredictable. In our B Group, any team can beat any opponent. Even in A Group, we see surprises—like Nakhchivan defeating a team as strong as Sabah, only to then suffer a big loss to Neftchi."

Louder made it clear that Sumgayit has big aspirations: "Every team in a European league dreams of becoming national champions, and we’re no exception. Our goal is to compete in European tournaments, and I fully believe in my team."

After 17 rounds, Sumgayit holds the 4th place in B Group with 24 points.

Idman.biz