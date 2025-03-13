13 March 2025
Azerbaijan and Latvia discuss basketball experience exchange

Basketball
News
13 March 2025 09:46
Azerbaijan and Latvia discuss basketball experience exchange

President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF), Emin Amrullayev, and Vice President Farrukh Mahmudov met with Raimonds Vejonis, President of the Latvian Basketball Association, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on the exchange of basketball experiences between the two countries and future collaboration plans, Idman.biz reports.

Raimonds Vejonis praised the ABF's large-scale initiatives for youth basketball development, acknowledging the federation's commitment to the sport’s growth.

Additionally, discussions covered the systematic development of 3x3 basketball as a mutual priority between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

At the end of the meeting, both parties exchanged symbolic national gifts and posed for commemorative photos.

