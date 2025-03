Azerbaijan Cup schedule among men's basketball players has been announced.

The place and time of the matches to be held on March 11-12 have been specified, Idman.biz reports

All matches will be held at the Baku Sports Palace.

Azerbaijan Cup

March 11

16:00. Sheki – NTD

19:00. Nakhchivan – Absheron

March 12

16:00. Sarhadchi – Ganja

19:00. Sabah – Neftchi

Idman.biz