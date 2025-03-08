8 March 2025
Sarhadchi head coach: "We will play with the full squad"

Basketball
News
8 March 2025 13:31
"We have prepared very well for this match."

Evren Alkaya, head coach of the Sarhadchi basketball club, said this in a statement to the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

He assessed the preparation for the game against Absheron in the 17th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League: “Today we will play with a full squad. Marlon Taylor is back. His arm is sore. The opponent has also suffered defeats in recent matches. They have the same number of victories as us. It will be a very important match. We do not know whether the opponent's tall player will return or not. Whether he will or not, we have prepared well. Our new and old players have adapted well to each other. We will play on a different court, we also trained there yesterday. We will try to win the match and advance to the next round.”

The starting whistle of the Absheron - Sarhadchi match will be given today at 19:00.

