Tyree Boykin: "We're becoming a very dangerous team" – Interview

NTD basketball player Tyree Boykin sat down for an interview with the club's press service.

Boykin shared his thoughts on his team’s recent victory over Absheron in the 16th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

He also evaluated NTD’s chances of making the playoffs.

- You secured a victory against Absheron in the latest round. How would you assess the game?

- It was a solid match against Absheron. We played as a team and kept control of the game. When our opponent started gaining momentum, we responded well. I believe this was another step in the right direction.

- You made eight three-pointers in the game. Shooting from beyond the arc seems to be one of your strengths. Has it always been this way?

- I've been working on my shot my entire life. My father trained me from a young age, instilling hard work, fundamentals, and discipline—especially when it comes to shooting. At this level, it's crucial to maximize the talent God has given you, work hard, and strive to be the best version of yourself. Some players have more natural talent, some less, but everyone has to put in the work.

- Your next opponent is Nakhchivan, one of the league’s top teams. How is the team preparing?

- We understand that Nakhchivan is one of the strongest clubs in the league, but we also know that with our talent, we can compete with anyone. As always, we're focusing on ourselves. Our only expectation is to step onto the court and compete at the highest level. We trust our coaches' game plan and have full confidence in each other on the court.

- How do you rate your team’s chances of making the playoffs?

- I believe we have a great shot. The team has significantly improved since the start of the year. As we continue to build chemistry, we’re winning games. We’re turning into a very dangerous team. Our best basketball is still ahead of us, and what better place to show it than in the playoffs?

