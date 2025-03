Ganja has strengthened its roster with the addition of another basketball player.

Malek Davis, an American player, will be joining the Ganja team for the remainder of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The 25-year-old forward, who stands at 178 cm tall, previously played for the Lithuanian club Alytus. Davis will wear the number 2 jersey while playing for Ganja.

Idman.biz