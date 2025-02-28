Evren Alkaya revamps system at Sarhadchi

"We had a long break due to national team matches," said Sarhadchi basketball club's head coach, Evren Alkaya, in an interview with the club's press service.

Idman.biz reports that Alkaya emphasized that they used the break in the Azerbaijan Basketball League to the fullest:

"We needed to end our losing streak, so we parted ways with some players who didn’t meet our expectations. There are still a few more departures to come. We have also made new signings. During the break, we didn’t give the team much rest; instead, we kept training to maintain their form. Long breaks like these can affect players’ fitness, so we had to keep them engaged. We are also working on adapting the new players to our system."

Discussing the team's position in the league, Alkaya acknowledged the strength of their next opponent:

"NTD has been performing well lately. They have strengthened their squad and recently signed another player, making them an even stronger team. But we also have a solid squad with strong players in every position. Unfortunately, our recent results haven’t reflected our true potential. We are working hard to fix our weaknesses and become a team that fights until the final whistle. Everyone knows what kind of team Sarhadchi is. We will reach the highest level in this league. We have also made a tactical change by altering the power forward position, which has led to a system adjustment."

Alkaya stressed the importance of their upcoming game against NTD:

"We will do our best and aim to deliver one of our best performances. Our goal is to secure a higher position in the standings. This is the last game of the third phase, after which we will enter the final group stage. I believe we will finish among the top teams. What matters most is achieving the best possible results in both the league and the cup. My team and I believe in this goal."

The NTD vs. Sarhadchi match is scheduled to kick off today at 16:00.

Idman.biz