The first qualifying round of the FIBA World Cup 2027 in the European zone has concluded.

Despite finishing 4th in Group A, two Azerbaijani players have made it to the top scorers list of the round, Idman.biz reports.

Donta Hall, with an average of 17.3 points per game, ranked 5th, while Orkhan Hajiyev, with 14.0 points, finished in 10th place.

After the first qualifying round, Switzerland, Romania, Norway, and Austria have advanced to the next stage.

Idman.biz