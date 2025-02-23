Irish basketball player: "We faced difficulties traveling to Azerbaijan due to weather conditions"

"We have a chance to win this match if we stick to our game plan."

Irish national team player Neal Quinn shared his thoughts with Idman.biz ahead of their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Quinn revealed that their preparations in Baku were affected:

"We faced difficulties traveling to Azerbaijan due to weather conditions. Because of this, we missed our morning training yesterday, but we managed to have a good session in the afternoon."

Regarding their chances in the match, he added:

"We analyzed our opponent, watched their game against Kosovo, and identified their strengths and weaknesses. Plus, we've played against Azerbaijan before, which gives us an extra advantage. Our coaches have prepared the best possible strategy for us to win. We still have a chance to advance, and we will do our best to seize it."

Match Details:

Azerbaijan vs. Ireland

Baku Sports Hall

17:00 (local time)

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz