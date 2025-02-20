Azerbaijan faces Kosovo test in World Cup qualifiers

The Azerbaijani men’s national basketball team will take to the court today for their next fixture in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers.
Head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev’s squad will play their final away match of the first qualifying round, facing Kosovo, a team they previously defeated in Baku, Idman.biz reports.
The Azerbaijani side is aiming to secure their second victory in the tournament.
Azerbaijan will conclude their qualifying campaign on February 23, hosting Ireland in Baku.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 – European Pre-Qualifiers
Group A – Round 5
February 20
22:30 | Kosovo vs. Azerbaijan
Referees: Stylianos Simeonidis (Greece), Mehmet Sahin (Turkiye), Mladen Lucic (Montenegro)
Venue: Palace of Youth and Sports, Pristina
Group A Standings:
|
Position
|
Team
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Losses
|
Points Scored
|
Points Against
|
Points
|
1
|
Switzerland
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
318
|
214
|
8
|
2
|
Ireland
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
321
|
321
|
6
|
3
|
Azerbaijan
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
262
|
325
|
5
|
4
|
Kosovo
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
288
|
329
|
5
Idman.biz