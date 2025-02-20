Azerbaijan faces Kosovo test in World Cup qualifiers

The Azerbaijani men’s national basketball team will take to the court today for their next fixture in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers.

Head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev’s squad will play their final away match of the first qualifying round, facing Kosovo, a team they previously defeated in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani side is aiming to secure their second victory in the tournament.

Azerbaijan will conclude their qualifying campaign on February 23, hosting Ireland in Baku.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 – European Pre-Qualifiers

Group A – Round 5

February 20

22:30 | Kosovo vs. Azerbaijan

Referees: Stylianos Simeonidis (Greece), Mehmet Sahin (Turkiye), Mladen Lucic (Montenegro)

Venue: Palace of Youth and Sports, Pristina

Group A Standings:

Position Team Games Wins Losses Points Scored Points Against Points 1 Switzerland 4 4 0 318 214 8 2 Ireland 4 3 1 321 321 6 3 Azerbaijan 4 1 3 262 325 5 4 Kosovo 4 1 3 288 329 5

Idman.biz