20 February 2025
Azerbaijan faces Kosovo test in World Cup qualifiers

20 February 2025 10:45
The Azerbaijani men’s national basketball team will take to the court today for their next fixture in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers.

Head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev’s squad will play their final away match of the first qualifying round, facing Kosovo, a team they previously defeated in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani side is aiming to secure their second victory in the tournament.

Azerbaijan will conclude their qualifying campaign on February 23, hosting Ireland in Baku.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 – European Pre-Qualifiers
Group A – Round 5
February 20

22:30 | Kosovo vs. Azerbaijan
Referees: Stylianos Simeonidis (Greece), Mehmet Sahin (Turkiye), Mladen Lucic (Montenegro)
Venue: Palace of Youth and Sports, Pristina

Group A Standings:

Position

Team

Games

Wins

Losses

Points Scored

Points Against

Points

1

Switzerland

4

4

0

318

214

8

2

Ireland

4

3

1

321

321

6

3

Azerbaijan

4

1

3

262

325

5

4

Kosovo

4

1

3

288

329

5

