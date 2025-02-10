10 February 2025
Davonte Craven: “Guba needs more positivity to succeed"

"We managed to secure a victory in our last game against Sumgayit."

Idman.biz reports that Davonte Craven, a player for Guba, shared his thoughts on their recent game via the club’s press service.

The American import reflected on his team’s 90-80 win in the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) Round 14 match against Sumgayit, calling it a positive experience: "I was able to contribute points to help my team win, which makes me happy. I think we’ve been playing well in every game. However, in previous matches, we lost focus in the second half, and our opponents took advantage of that, leading to defeats. I feel that we had some weaknesses in key positions, struggled with concentration, and committed too many turnovers. I believe we need better team chemistry and more positivity."

Craven is confident that Guba will achieve better results in the upcoming rounds: "This win against Sumgayit is a great motivation for us. We are continuing to work hard. I believe we will win our next match if we stay focused on defense and maintain a strong performance throughout the entire game. If we do that, we can beat any team."

Currently, Guba ranks third in Group B with 18 points.

