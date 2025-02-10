Azerbaijan women's basketball team sets unfortunate record in Euro-2025 Qualifiers

The Azerbaijan women's basketball team set an unusual and disappointing record during the Euro-2025 qualifiers.

In the final round of the qualification, the team faced Poland at home under the guidance of Evren Alkaya, Idman.biz reports.

In an extraordinary display of struggle, Azerbaijan managed to score only 2 points in the first period of the game.

In basketball, it’s a rare occurrence for a team to score only 2 points in a 10-minute period—equating to just one successful shot every 600 seconds. The only basket made by the Azerbaijani team in the first period came from Aleksandra Mollenhauer, who scored with 4 minutes and 24 seconds remaining.

With this performance, the Azerbaijan team set a new low for its qualification campaign. Prior to this game, the team's previous low for a single period was 4 points, recorded in their matches against Belgium—2 points at home and 3 points away.

The game ended with a heavy defeat: Azerbaijan 34-88 Poland (2-18, 13-21, 11-32, 8-17).

Idman.biz