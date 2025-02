Sarhadchi has added a new basketball player to their roster.

The club's press service has announced that the capital club has reached an agreement with American player Jimmy Nichols, Idman.biz reports.

A contract has been signed with him until the end of the season.

Nichols has already arrived in Azerbaijan and joined the team's training sessions.

He is expected to make his debut in tomorrow's Azerbaijani championship match against Neftchi.

Idman.biz