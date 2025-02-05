Azerbaijan women's basketball team heads to Belgium

The Azerbaijan women’s basketball team has traveled to Belgium for their final away match in the Euro-2025 qualifiers.

Idman.biz reports that the team will play in Belgium tomorrow as part of their ongoing qualification campaign.

The squad includes Aylin Niftaliyeva, Angelina Ismayilova, Aylin Akbarzade, Selminaz Ramazanli, Leyla Allahverdiyeva, Valeria Kitayeva, Sitara Abbasova, Elanur Gokçol, Deniz Gokcol, Silan Akbingol, Alexandra Mollenhauer and Adila Yusubova.

The team will then play their final match of the cycle against Poland on February 9 in Baku.

