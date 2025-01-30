Baku gears up for 3x3 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers

The lineup of national teams set to battle in the 3x3 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers in Baku has been confirmed, marking a historic first for Azerbaijan as the host of this prestigious event.

12 countries will compete across both men's and women's divisions, with only the top three teams securing their place in the main stage of the World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Participating Teams:

Men’s Tournament: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Canada, Great Britain, Rwanda, and Iran.

Women’s Tournament: Azerbaijan, Chile, Latvia, Chinese Taipei, Brazil, and Egypt.

The qualifiers will take place on May 24-25 in Baku, setting the stage for high-stakes action in the world of 3x3 basketball.

Idman.biz