Azerbaijan teams learn their opponents for European Championship

European Basketball Championship have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the U18 boys' team will compete in Group B of Division B at the tournament held in Pitești, Romania, from July 25 to August 3.

Their opponents include Romania, Georgia, Denmark, Ukraine, and Portugal.

Meanwhile, the U18 girls' team will play in Group B of Division B from July 4 to 13 in Alytus and Vilnius, Lithuania, facing Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Kosovo, Ukraine, and Iceland.

In the U16 boys' category, Azerbaijan will participate in Division C, competing in Group B in Tirana, Albania, from July 5 to 13 against Luxembourg, Andorra, San Marino, and Gibraltar.

Finally, the U16 girls' team will take part in Division B of the European Championship in Istanbul, Turkiye, from August 20 to 29, where they will face Slovakia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg in Group B.

