Colin Golson: "I didn't expect the videos I shot in Sumgayit and Baku to cause such a stir"

"I now play more freely in Sumgayit."

This was shared by Colin Golson, a basketball player for Sumgayit, in an interview with the club’s press service, as Idman.biz reports.

He mentioned that after leaving NTD, his adaptation to the new team did not take long: "Honestly, I feel like a part of the family here. As teammates, we understand each other well. We try to spend as much time together as possible."

The American forward also talked about his blogging activities: "Yes, in addition to playing basketball, I'm also involved in blogging. I didn’t expect the videos I shot in Sumgayit and Baku to cause such a stir. People have different reactions to my videos. Some like them, while others are surprised by them."

Golson shared his thoughts on the upcoming match against Neftchi in the country's cup round of 16: "They're not that strong a team. We can play against them. Neftchi needs to analyze us more because Sumgayit can create difficult moments for them. We shouldn’t be worried just because we are playing Neftchi."

The Sumgayit vs. Neftchi match will start tomorrow at 19:00.

Idman.biz