28 January 2025
EN

Shahriyar Asgarov: "We will aim to make up for league setbacks in the Cup"

Basketball
News
28 January 2025 11:59
21
Shahriyar Asgarov: "We will aim to make up for league setbacks in the Cup"

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Cup’s 1/8 final clash with Absheron, Guba’s head coach Shahriyar Asgarov expressed his determination to bounce back from the team's recent league struggles.

Idman.biz reports that in a statement to the club’s press service, Asgarov shared his confidence in the team’s preparation, saying: "The Cup is a different tournament. We have prepared well for this match. It’s a one-game stage, and we hope we won’t be limited to just one match. I believe our chances are good. Fikret Alakbarov is finding his form, and Zaur Pashayev has fully recovered. These could be advantages for us. We’ve analyzed the opponent and are ready."

Asgarov acknowledged the strength of Absheron, noting their solid local players and strong foreign recruits, but remains focused on securing victory. "We will aim to compensate for our league misfortunes in the Cup, but we’re only thinking about winning. If we succeed, we’ll be very happy."

The match between Absheron and Guba will kick off at 19:00 today.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Colin Golson: "I didn't expect the videos I shot in Sumgayit and Baku to cause such a stir"
13:17
Basketball

Colin Golson: "I didn't expect the videos I shot in Sumgayit and Baku to cause such a stir"

He mentioned that after leaving NTD, his adaptation to the new team did not take long
Murat Dikmen: “We played very poorly in defense”
25 January 17:44
Basketball

Murat Dikmen: “We played very poorly in defense”

Turkish specialist said that his team played very poorly in defense
Vadim Kuramshin: “Zion Young became our savior”
24 January 17:45
Basketball

Vadim Kuramshin: “Zion Young became our savior”

Sumgayit Basketball Club head coach shared his thoughts following Sumgayit’s narrow 93-90 victory over Lankaran in the 12th round of the Azerbaijani Championship
Neftchi coach: "We need to improve our match"
24 January 14:56
Basketball

Neftchi coach: "We need to improve our match"

Daviti Chivcivadze said that the basketball players performed very well in defense and offense
MOIK's head coach comments on first win: "Two of our opponents' players made our job difficult"
24 January 13:48
Basketball

MOIK's head coach comments on first win: "Two of our opponents' players made our job difficult"

The young specialist admitted that the opponent also showed a good game in the match they won
Azerbaijani coach leads Reading Rockets to National Cup glory: "No results for 11 years" - INTERVİEW
23 January 16:14
Basketball

Azerbaijani coach leads Reading Rockets to National Cup glory: "No results for 11 years" - INTERVİEW

Samit Nuruzada, head coach of Reading Rockets, shares insights on the team’s recent success, future goals, and the current state of Azerbaijani basketball

Most read

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi
26 January 15:22
Football

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi

The journalist emphasized that the Portuguese footballer has incredible respect for Lionel Messi
Infantino's favorites
25 January 17:52
Football

Infantino's favorites

The head of the organization himself announced this
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Dadashov played 69 minutes
26 January 17:57
Football

Dadashov played 69 minutes

Ankaragucu, featuring Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov, played its next match