Shahriyar Asgarov: "We will aim to make up for league setbacks in the Cup"

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Cup’s 1/8 final clash with Absheron, Guba’s head coach Shahriyar Asgarov expressed his determination to bounce back from the team's recent league struggles.

Idman.biz reports that in a statement to the club’s press service, Asgarov shared his confidence in the team’s preparation, saying: "The Cup is a different tournament. We have prepared well for this match. It’s a one-game stage, and we hope we won’t be limited to just one match. I believe our chances are good. Fikret Alakbarov is finding his form, and Zaur Pashayev has fully recovered. These could be advantages for us. We’ve analyzed the opponent and are ready."

Asgarov acknowledged the strength of Absheron, noting their solid local players and strong foreign recruits, but remains focused on securing victory. "We will aim to compensate for our league misfortunes in the Cup, but we’re only thinking about winning. If we succeed, we’ll be very happy."

The match between Absheron and Guba will kick off at 19:00 today.

