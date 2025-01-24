Vadim Kuramshin: “Zion Young became our savior”

“Today, we demonstrated true teamwork,” said Sumgayit Basketball Club head coach Vadim Kuramshin.

Idman.biz reports that Kuramshin shared his thoughts following Sumgayit’s narrow 93-90 victory over Lankaran in the 12th round of the Azerbaijani Championship: “First of all, congratulations to my players on the win. During the game, we had to bench Saadettin Donat after he picked up four fouls, saving him for the crucial moments, which worked in our favor. However, not everything went smoothly throughout the game. At certain points, our accuracy percentage dropped, even though we had been excelling in that aspect in recent matches.

Our sniper, Zion Young, truly saved us today. In the final moments, he stepped up as a real leader, delivering when it mattered the most. Lankaran analyzed us well, making it difficult for us to execute effective passes under their basket. Despite these challenges, we managed to secure our first away win of the season. I hope this victory is just the beginning.”

Sumgayit, competing in Group B, celebrated a hard-fought win and is looking to build momentum as the season progresses.

Idman.biz