24 January 2025
EN

Vadim Kuramshin: “Zion Young became our savior”

Basketball
News
24 January 2025 17:45
25
Vadim Kuramshin: “Zion Young became our savior”

“Today, we demonstrated true teamwork,” said Sumgayit Basketball Club head coach Vadim Kuramshin.

Idman.biz reports that Kuramshin shared his thoughts following Sumgayit’s narrow 93-90 victory over Lankaran in the 12th round of the Azerbaijani Championship: “First of all, congratulations to my players on the win. During the game, we had to bench Saadettin Donat after he picked up four fouls, saving him for the crucial moments, which worked in our favor. However, not everything went smoothly throughout the game. At certain points, our accuracy percentage dropped, even though we had been excelling in that aspect in recent matches.
Our sniper, Zion Young, truly saved us today. In the final moments, he stepped up as a real leader, delivering when it mattered the most. Lankaran analyzed us well, making it difficult for us to execute effective passes under their basket. Despite these challenges, we managed to secure our first away win of the season. I hope this victory is just the beginning.”

Sumgayit, competing in Group B, celebrated a hard-fought win and is looking to build momentum as the season progresses.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Neftchi coach: "We need to improve our match"
14:56
Basketball

Neftchi coach: "We need to improve our match"

Daviti Chivcivadze said that the basketball players performed very well in defense and offense
MOIK's head coach comments on first win: "Two of our opponents' players made our job difficult"
13:48
Basketball

MOIK's head coach comments on first win: "Two of our opponents' players made our job difficult"

The young specialist admitted that the opponent also showed a good game in the match they won
Azerbaijani coach leads Reading Rockets to National Cup glory: "No results for 11 years" - INTERVİEW
23 January 16:14
Basketball

Azerbaijani coach leads Reading Rockets to National Cup glory: "No results for 11 years" - INTERVİEW

Samit Nuruzada, head coach of Reading Rockets, shares insights on the team’s recent success, future goals, and the current state of Azerbaijani basketball

Marcale Lotts: “Joining Ordu will bring me back to top-level basketball”
23 January 14:44
Basketball

Marcale Lotts: “Joining Ordu will bring me back to top-level basketball”

The American player shares his thoughts on his transfer and future goals

Head coach of Shaki: "The Azerbaijan Cup is not our top priority"
22 January 15:37
Basketball

Head coach of Shaki: "The Azerbaijan Cup is not our top priority"

Focus shifts to the Championship, but cup matches remain competitive

Turgay Zeytingoz: "The best performing team in the Azerbaijani Championship is Shaki" - Interview
22 January 14:22
Basketball

Turgay Zeytingoz: "The best performing team in the Azerbaijani Championship is Shaki" - Interview

Interview with Turgay Zeytingoz, Sports Director of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, for Idman.biz

Most read

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 January 23:42
Football

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, Azerbaijan champion Qarabag played their next match in European competitions