Neftchi coach: "We need to improve our match"

"The match showed that we can play against any team."

Neftchi basketball club coach Daviti Chivcivadze said this while evaluating the match against Sabah in the Azerbaijan championship, Idman.biz reports.

He said that the basketball players performed very well in defense and offense: "We made some mistakes, which is normal. We had a chance to win the game, but we didn't. It was a very difficult match. In general, this was a match of mistakes, and whichever team made fewer mistakes would have won."

According to the expert, from now on he will work more carefully on mistakes: "We need to work harder in training and improve our match."

Sabah defeated Neftchi with a score of 75:65 in the match held at the Baku Sports Palace.

