MOIK's head coach comments on first win: "Two of our opponents' players made our job difficult"

Azerbaijani match with Ganjlar was really, as expected, very interesting"

It was said by the head coach of the MOIK, consisting of male volleyball players, Javid Suleymanov, while evaluating the match with Ganjlar, Idman.biz reports.

The young specialist admitted that the opponent also showed a good game in the match they won: "The championship has been going on for two months now. In my opinion, this match was one of the most interesting matches. We won, but the Ganjlar team really showed a very good match. Two of the opponent's experienced players made our job difficult. I believe that the volleyball players in these two teams, which are formed from young players today, will play for the main national team in the next two years".

According to the head coach, the ongoing season in the High League is very interesting: "I think that Azerrail is the surprise team of the competition, and Neftchi is also the most dangerous team, despite their defeat in the last games. Khilasedici and Murov Az Terminal are the leaders of the competition. I think the games in the playoffs will be more interesting."

In the VII round of the High League, MOIK won its first victory, defeating Ganjlar with a score of 2:3. They are ahead of the opponent they defeated in the tournament table by 2 points.

