Azerbaijani coach leads Reading Rockets to National Cup glory: "No results for 11 years" - INTERVİEW

In an exclusive interview with Report, Samit Nuruzada discussed Reading Rockets’ triumph in the national cup, their upcoming targets, and the evolution of basketball in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

- Can you share your thoughts on winning the national cup? What was your initial reaction to the victory?

- We are very proud to have won the national cup. It’s been 11 years since the club had any results. Last year, we reached two finals but lost both. This year, we managed to secure the title. The club has been active for 26 years, with significant achievements including winning cups and league championships. I worked here from 2010 to 2013, and during that time, we had a lot of victories. However, after the 2013/2014 season, there were no notable results. We’re thrilled to have won this title.

- What are your upcoming goals for the team now that you’ve achieved this victory? What’s next for the team in the league and the cup?

- We’re currently in second place in the local league. The team we defeated in the cup final, Hemel Storm, is in the lead. Our goal is to finish the season successfully, qualify for the playoffs, and aim for the final. We are also in the final of the Federation Cup, which will take place in March. We’ll see what happens then.

- How would you assess the level of basketball in the UK? Can you compare it to the level of basketball in Azerbaijan?

- There are five leagues here, four of which are professional. The level of competition is high. Every year, clubs compete in the Champions League and the Euroleague. The England national team recently defeated Greece, a basketball powerhouse. Many players are part of European teams, and some of the players currently in the NBA have previously played here.

- Do you follow Azerbaijani basketball while you’re abroad? What’s your view on the current state of basketball in Azerbaijan?

- I do keep an eye on Azerbaijani basketball. I watch games through YouTube sometimes, and I stay in touch with some players and coaches. The level of Azerbaijani basketball has improved. Every team now features four foreign players and one local player, which is a good thing. The quality of Azerbaijani players has also risen.

- Have you received any offers from local Azerbaijani clubs? What led you to stay with Reading Rockets instead?

- There have been some offers from local clubs earlier this season, but I’m committed to my contract here. I always keep my word. As for the development of basketball in Azerbaijan, we are on the right path. Youth basketball needs to improve, as basketball begins with the younger generation. I hope our national teams will participate in the B League. The better the league’s quality, the more growth we’ll see. We also need to focus on the development of local coaches. If Azerbaijani specialists can improve, it will be beneficial for the future of basketball in the country.

- Do you think Azerbaijani players have the potential to play on the European stage? Are there any players you believe could make the leap to foreign leagues?

- Due to better financial conditions and the improved level of competition, more players prefer to stay in the country. However, we can still place promising young players in foreign club academies, like what’s happening in neighboring Georgia. Every year, 10 to 15 young players are placed in foreign club academies. This depends on how each federation views the development of the sport.

Idman.biz