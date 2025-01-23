Marcale Lotts: “Joining Ordu will bring me back to top-level basketball”

“Moving to Ordu was the right decision for me,” said Marcale Lotts, the new 31-year-old signing for the Baku-based basketball club, in a statement to the club’s press service, reports Idman.biz.

Lotts expressed his satisfaction with the smooth transition and team dynamics: “I’ve already adapted, and my teammates and I are in sync. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play under Spanish coach Alberto Blanco. I admire his basketball philosophy and believe I can thrive within his tactical system. We have an excellent squad, which gives me extra motivation. I’m confident that joining Ordu will allow me to perform at a high level once again.”

Lotts transferred to Ordu from Sarhadchi.

Idman.biz