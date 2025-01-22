22 January 2025
Head coach of Shaki: "The Azerbaijan Cup is not our top priority"

Basketball
News
22 January 2025 15:37
Head coach of Shaki: "The Azerbaijan Cup is not our top priority"

"The Azerbaijan Cup is not our main priority. We are more focused on the championship. However, we will still compete in the Cup matches and fight until the end," said Bedri Meric, head coach of the Shaki basketball team.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with the club's press service, the Turkish coach was asked if he preferred to face Lankaran or NTD in the Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinals.

He responded: "We know Lankaran from the championship. As for NTD, they have valuable coaches and players from the national team. Although they are underdogs in Group A, they are very strong when it comes to local players. It wouldn’t be right for me to express a preference. Regardless of the opponent, we will do our best to secure victory. If we reach the semifinals, our opponent will most likely be Sabah. The requirement to use two local players in the Cup matches will motivate our Azerbaijani basketball players even more."

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled for March 12–13, with all games taking place in Baku.

