Tatyana Deniskina: "It was a dream"

Former Azerbaijani national basketball player Tatyana Deniskina shared her thoughts on retiring from the national team.

The 39-year-old veteran spoke about her career, highlighting the incredible experiences and victories that shaped her journey, Idman.biz reports.

She mentioned that one of the most significant moments in her career was playing alongside her daughter, Angelina Ismayilova, for the Azerbaijani national team. “This was a dream that Allah allowed us to fulfill,” she said.

Regarding 3x3 basketball, Deniskina has not yet made a final decision on retiring from the sport. “I am still training and maintaining my form, but the future will show what comes next,” she added.

Deniskina also outlined her future plans, emphasizing her intention to focus on coaching. “I plan to share my knowledge and experience with others. My students are already playing for the Azerbaijani national team and in the national championship. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my supporters and everyone who has been with me throughout this journey.”

Deniskina represented the Azerbaijani national team for 16 years.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz