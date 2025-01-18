Tahir Bakhshiyev: "We did not lose the rhythm of the game"

"Today we played well."

It was said by Tahir Bakhshiyev, head coach of NTD basketball club, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the match against Absheron (87:77) in the Azerbaijan championship. Bakhshiyev said that they played against a strong opponent: "I am happy that we controlled the game well. Especially at the end of the match. We did not lose the rhythm of the game. We made few mistakes in the game. This is very good. We will train, prepare and develop. I hope that more victories await us in the future."

It was NTD's second victory in the 11th game.

Idman.biz